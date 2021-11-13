[LISTEN] New Single From Juice WRLD “Already Dead” Ahead of Second Posthumous Album Release Date

A second posthumous album from the late Juice WRLD is on the way.

On Thursday, Juice’s estate announced that Fighting Demons is expected to drop next month. The news came in a 43-second trailer posted on the late rapper’s Twitter account.

The trailer features clips of Juice WRLD on the road, engaging fans, recording in the studio, and opening up about his own mental health struggles.

A message at the start of the video reads:

“You are not your struggles. Addiction, anxiety, depression do not define you.”

“One of the greatest artists of our generation shared his own battle.”

In a statement on Fighting Demons, Juice WRLD’s mother Carmela Wallace shared:

“There was nothing Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world.

He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art.

He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him. Today we announce a new album Fighting Demons out December 10. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor.”

Fighting Demons will hit streaming services on December 10th .

Also confirmed that in addition to the posthumous album, HBO will be concurrently releasing a documentary.

However, fans were given a taste of what’s to come on the LP as the lead single from the album “Already Dead” was released Friday.

Hear it below.