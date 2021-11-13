Before his album dropped, Money Man already changed record deals as we know it. The rapper recently received his entire 7-figure advance in Bitcoin via Cash App from EMPIRE’s Founder & CEO Ghazi.

Now, Money Man drops his new cryptocurrency-focused album Blockchain. The new album is equipped with the visuals to “LLC” featuring Moneybagg Yo. Money Man’s content on this album is the luxuries and values of crypto investments.

Additional features on the album are Jackboy and Yung Bleu.

Launched on Thursday, November 11th at 9 pm PST, Money Man and EMPIRE released a unique NFT collection of the Blockchain album trailer priced at .0333 ethereum (roughly $150). Derived from and designed by the EMPIRE/Money Man team, the 3 editions of the trailer animations are unique and play the full “Blockchain” track. All 500 token holders received a 25% merch discount at Money Man’s merch store.