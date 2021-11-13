Soulja Boy Could’ve Been The First Rapper To Sign NBA Youngboy

Soulja Boy once again reminded everyone he’s the first rapper to do many things. Including the fact that he could have been the first rapper to sign NBA Youngboy.

On a recent Breakfast Club interview, Big Draco revealed a 16-year-old NBA Youngboy slid in his d’ms for work purposes.

During his last interview with the Breakfast Club Soulja got the audience clear on a number of topics from his relationship with Kanye West, Young Dolph, Gaming, and being a pioneer in the industry.

The “Make It Clap” rapper’s last rant was aimed at Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). Big Soulja was pissed after Ye released DONDA without Soulja’s verse he recorded for the project. Soulja Boy was originally featured on the track “Remote Control” but was ultimately removed from the final version of the album.

Ye has since issued an apology to SB following the rant.

“Yo it’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse,” Ye penned in a text exchange from Tuesday he posted on social media Wednesday.

Soulja Boy accepted the olive branch from Ye and responded, “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”

Soulja Boy then tweeted he is the first rapper to go off on Ye and get an apology. Gotta love it.

Soulja Boy said that he’s in this for the “long haul” and compared his journey to the likes of Master P and Jay Z, regarding his business ventures before explaining how he could have signed NBA Youngboy.

Watch at the 27 minute mark as he breaks their online exchange down.

