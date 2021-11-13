Summer Walker Covers Marvin Gaye’s “I Want to Come Home for Christmas”

The holiday season is in full swing and for the second year in a row, Summer Walker is providing a Christmas Carol. The Still Over It singer recorded a brand-new, Amazon Original cover of Marvin Gaye’s “I Want to Come Home for Christmas” exclusively for Amazon Music.

“Having the opportunity to honor a legend like Marvin Gaye and cover his Christmas song is special to me,” said Summer Walker.

Amazon Music will kick-start the holiday season with a slate of new holiday originals and covers from around the world, which will include Leon Bridges who also recorded a cover from the Prince of Soul, giving Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes” a Texan twist.

You can hear the new release below.