Coronji Calhoun, who played Halle Berry and Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s son in Monster’s Ball, has passed from congestive heart failure.

News of Coronji’s passing spread after his mother started a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his burial.

On a GoFundMe organized by the late actor’s mother she posted:

Hello community, family, and friends, I know this is a trying time for everyone, however I am inclined to ask for your help because my son is in need of his community’s support. Coronji Calhoun Sr. recently joined the ancestors in watching over me and our family on October 13, 2021. At the age of ten, he portrayed Tyrell, son of Lawrence (Sean “P. Diddy” Combs) and Leticia Musgrove (Halle Berry) in the 2001 Academy Award winning film, Monster’s Ball. Unfortunately, we did not have any life insurance policy on him (as we never expected this tragedy to befall us) before he transitioned. Now we ask for generosity in your donations as we prepare to give Coronji a sacred celebration of life.



Thank you for your prayers, calls, texts, and selfless support!

Both Halle Berry and Monster’s Ball producer Lee Daniels have both contributed to the fundraiser.