ICYMI: “For The Love of Money” Starring Katt Williams, Keri Hilson, Rotimi, Latto and DC Young Fly Hits Theaters Nov. 24th

ICYMI: “For The Love of Money” Starring Katt Williams, Keri Hilson, Rotimi, Latto and DC Young Fly Hits Theaters Nov. 24th

For The Love Of Money stars Katt Williams, LisaRaye McCoy, Keri Hilson, Rotimi, Jason Mitchell, DC Young Fly, Cedric Pendleton and Jazzy Jade. Additional feature appearances include music artists Latto, Keith Sweat and Lyfe Jennings.

The film is set to hit theaters everywhere November 24, Thanksgiving and will be distributed by Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures.

Keri Hilson plays Gigi Davis, a strong, determined, woman who insists on living her life on her own terms. From the looks of the trailer seemingly Rotimi and DC Young Fly’s characters could be potential love interest of Hilson’s character, Gigi.

Advertisement

In a recent statement, For The Love Of Money is described as a story of a single mother, who when pushed to her limits out of the need to protect her daughter, returns to a world she’s spent a lifetime running from.

The film directed by Leslie Small and produced by Melvin Childs Presents. Melvin Childs serves as executive producer and producer of the film, along with producer Melissa Young.

Watch the first look trailer below.

Share your thoughts with us on social media.