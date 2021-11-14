All McDonald’s wants for this holiday season is you… to join Mariah Carey for 12 days of holiday deals. Carey is a fan of McDonald’s and will gift customers an entire menu of free goodies.

Included in the giveaways are a classic Cheeseburger to soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies. McDonald’s and Carey made a list of some of our fans’ favorite menu items and checked it twice. The Mariah Menu will hit the United States on Dec. 13 and features a free item each day with a $1 minimum purchase via the McDonald’s app.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” said Mariah Carey. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

Advertisement

“Mariah goes with the holidays like ketchup and fries, so we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us celebrate the upcoming season,” said Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement of McDonald’s USA. “Just like McDonald’s brings people around the table with their favorite orders, Mariah’s music connects us all during this time of the year. We’re so excited to team up to bring even more holiday cheer to our fans.”

Mariah Menu Calendar

The Mariah Menu items will be served in fun and festive packaging inspired by Mariah’s love for the holidays and chic style. To access the daily deals, simply download the McDonald’s app and visit the deals section to add to your order.