The 2021 Soul Train Awards are set to take place Sunday, November 28 at the Apollo Theater and the show has announced performers. The annual award show will bring R&B super duo Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, R&B/Soul songstress Ari Lennox, soul singer/songwriter and producer Leon Bridges, R&B singer Lucky Daye and more to the stage.

The “Soul Train Awards” annual Soul Cypher, a tradition started by former show host Erykah Badu, will return, featuring D-Nice, Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Koryn Hawthorne, Elle Varner, and Tone Stith. As a nod to the 20th Anniversary of her self-titled album Aaliyah, the late R&B great’s hit single “Rock the Boat” provides both theme and instrumental for the cypher.

BET has also announced the first round of presenters including H.E.R., Tristan Mack Wilds, and the BET casts of Games People Play and Sacrifice, a BET+ Original series.

BET has announced three-time GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and Neo-Soul icon Maxwell will receive the “Legend” award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. This year’s “Lady of Soul” honoree will be multiplatinum singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and author Ashanti. Both artists will perform.

“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career,” said Maxwell. “I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”

“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree,” said Ashanti. “This is a full circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

BET has also announced the official nominations for the show, led by H.E.R. with eight nods including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award (x2),’ ‘Best Collaboration (x2),’ and ‘Video of the Year’. Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown garnered the second most nods with six nominations each. Jazmine Sullivan’s nods include ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist,’ ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ and ‘Video of the Year’. Chris Brown’s nods include ‘Best R&B/Soul Male Artist,’ ‘The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award,’ ‘Best Dance Performance,’ ‘Best Collaboration (x2),’ and ‘Video of the Year’.

Wiz Kid and TEMS are the third-highest with five nods each, followed by Blxst with four nods. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic, Doja Cat, and Yung Bleu each have three nods.

The show will once again be hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.

You can see the full list of nominations below.

BEST NEW ARTIST

BLXST

CAPELLA GREY

MORRAY

TEMS

TONE STITH

YUNG BLEU

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

ANTHONY HAMILTON

ASHANTI

CHARLIE WILSON

THE ISLEY BROTHERS

JAM & LEWIS

T-PAIN

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

ALICIA KEYS

DOJA CAT

H.E.R.

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

JHENÉ AIKO

SZA

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

BLXST

CHRIS BROWN

GIVEON

LUCKY DAYE

TANK

USHER

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON

JAMES FORTUNE

KELLY PRICE

KIRK FRANKLIN

MAVERICK CITY MUSIC

TASHA COBBS LEONARD

SONG OF THE YEAR

BLXST FEAT. TY DOLLA $IGN & TYGA – CHOSEN

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

H.E.R. – DAMAGE

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS

WIZ KID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE

YUNG BLEU FEAT. DRAKE – YOU’RE MINES STILL

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

BLXST – NO LOVE LOST

DOJA CAT – PLANET HER

GIVEON – WHEN IT’S ALL SAID AND DONE… TAKE TIME

H.E.R. – BACK OF MY MIND

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – HEAUX TALES

WIZKID – MADE IN LAGOS

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

CAN’T LET IT SHOW – WRITTEN BY: KATE BUSH, DURRELL BABBS (TANK)

COME THROUGH – WRITTEN BY: CARL MCCORMICK, CHRIS BROWN, H.E.R., KELVIN WOOTEN, MICHAEL L. WILLIAMS II, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R. FEAT. CHRIS BROWN)

DAMAGE – WRITTEN BY: ANTHONY CLEMONS JR., CARL MCCORMICK, H.E.R., JAMES HARRIS, JEFF GITELMAN, TERRY LEWIS, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R.)

ESSENCE – WRITTEN BY: AYODEJI IBRAHIM BALOGUN, ONIKO EDDIE UZEZI, ONIKO EVAWERO, RICHARD ISONG, TEMILADE OPENIYI (WIZKID FEAT. TEMS)

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN – WRITTEN BY: BRUNO MARS, BRANDON ANDERSON, DERNST EMILE II, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN (BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC)

PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS – WRITTEN BY: BLUE JUNE, CHI, AUDRA MAE BUTTS, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, KYLE COLEMAN, MICHAEL HOLMES (JAZMINE SULLIVAN)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

CHLOE X HALLE – UNGODLY HOUR

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG – CITY GIRLS

LIZZO FEAT. CARDI B – RUMORS

NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B- WILD SIDE

USHER – BAD HABITS

BEST COLLABORATION

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO – GO CRAZY (REMIX)

DOJA CAT FEAT. SZA – KISS ME MORE

H.E.R. FEAT. CHRIS BROWN – COME THROUGH

JAZMINE SULLIVAN FEAT. H.E.R. – GIRL LIKE ME

WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE

YUNG BLEU FEAT. DRAKE – YOU’RE MINES STILL

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC – LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO – GO CRAZY (REMIX)

H.E.R. – DAMAGE

JAZMINE SULLIVAN – PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS

NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B – WILD SIDE

WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE