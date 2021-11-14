New Portugal Law Makes It Illegal For Boss To Text After Work

Portugal is making it illegal for your boss to text you after work.

The Portuguese parliament passed new labor laws last week with the goal of giving remote workers a healthier work-life balance.

According to the new laws, employers could face penalties for contacting employees outside work hours. They will be forced to pay for increased expenses as a result of working from home, including gas and electricity bills.

Another rule being implemented includes banning employers from monitoring workers at home.

The country’s Minister of Labor and Social Security says they consider the country to be “one of the best places in the world” for digital nomads and remote workers to live, adding “we want to attract them to Portugal.”

