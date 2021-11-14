Rapper Snoop Dogg appeared on the latest episode #1733 of the Joe Rogan Podcast and spoke about his first time meeting Biggie with Tupac Shakur. He also revealed his private thoughts when he made the track “Murder Was The Case.”

“The song ‘Murder Was The Case,’ I wrote that song because I was thinking about live after death,” he told Rogan. “The song was initially called ‘D.A.V.E.’– death after visualizing eternity. It was crazy that I was thinking of shit like that and I made a song, ‘Murder Was The Case,’ that was about me losing my life, but before I lost my life I cut a deal with the devil, but then God came back and gave me another chance. That was in my mind, but when I wrote it, it just became some gangsta shit, but that was the premise behind it. And it was just in my head like ‘I want to write a song like this.’ Then three months later I caught a murder case in real life.”



Watch the video below.

