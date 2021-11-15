9-year-old Ezra Blount is the latest casualty of the Astroworld Festival crowd surge. Blount was in a medically induced coma after the festival on Nov. 5. He died on Sunday, the USA Today reports. Blount had brain, liver, and kidney trauma.

“I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening,” Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote. “Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength.”

Ezra’s father, Treston Blount, arrived “from out of town” to attend the concert and spend time with his son, Bernon Blount, Ezra’s grandmother confirmed.

“They were expecting to come and have a good time with each other, bond as father and son, and it turned into a tragic event because of the negligence of others,” Bernon Blount told the AP.

Nationally renowned personal injury attorneys Ben Crump and co-counsel Alex Hilliard and Bob Hilliard, and Paul Grinke tonight issued a statement expressing deep condolences for the death of Ezra Blount.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

The attorneys previously filed a lawsuit, alleging negligence relating to crowd control, failure to provide proper medical attention, hiring, training, supervision, and retention, that contributed to Ezra’s death. The lawsuit names Scoremore Mgmt, Live Nation Entertainment, Travis Scott, Cactus Jack Records, and others as defendants.