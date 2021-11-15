The 2021 Astroworld festival ended in tragedy and forced Scott into issuing refunds for tickets. According to Insider, those who will receive a refund would be giving up their right to sue the event’s organizers.

Since the incident, nine people have died via the crowd surge. In addition, hundreds more were injured. Following the incident, the organizers, Scoremore and Live Nation, offered a refund, but legal experts state accepting the refund could be waiving the right to sue the companies.

“Courts generally uphold those types of waivers,” said Neama Rahmani, the president and a co-founder of the personal injury firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, to Insider. “The classic case is arbitration agreements. Everyone kind of scrolls through. No one reads the fine print, and guess what, you’ve waived your right to a jury trial, waived your right to file a lawsuit, to demand arbitration.”

Travis Scott has announced he will cover all of the funeral costs and provide further assistance to individuals impacted by the festival in Houston. Travis has partnered with BetterHelp for free one-on-one online therapy and is aligning with NAMI, MHA National, and MHA of Greater Houston (Mental Health America) to direct all those in need to proper mental health services.

In addition, Scott is continuing to work with Houston, law enforcement, and local first responders, the first of many steps to assist in the grieving and recovery process.

BetterHelp, in conjunction with Travis, will be offering free one-on-one sessions with a licensed therapist for those who sign up using their dedicated link – www.betterhelp.com/cactusjackfoundation. BetterHelp will also direct those in immediate need to NAMI, which has a dedicated national hotline, available Monday – Friday from 10am to 10pm ET. This hotline can be reached at 1-800-950-NAMI 1 (844-950-6264). NAMI’s Greater Houston chapter will direct incoming callers to the BetterHelp portal established via this partnership and ensure access to various counseling services, psychoeducation, community-based healing circles, support groups, and other related services.