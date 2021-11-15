Multi-talented independent rapper Carvill B is building a huge movement one fan at a time. He is a magnetic artist, who exudes confidence and has the skills to back it up. His flow, delivery, and cadence are all top-notch. Using his conceptual wordplay and dynamic rhyme schemes, Carvill B is changing the game and paving the way for a new era of Hip-Hop artists.

The Rap Renegade is a multi-dimensional artist who has music running through his veins. Carvill B immerses himself in his music and uses his gift to entertain and inform. Hence, he raps with purpose and conviction. One listen to Carvill B’s music and it’s evident that this gifted emcee is destined for greatness.

Moreover, his unique selling proposition is that he actually lived the life he raps about. His music incorporates an element of realism and rawness that is authentic and seldom seen in today’s musical landscape. Carvill B’s lyrics convey a musical diary of sorts; his songs are honest and personal and they touch on matters close to the heart.

He is currently heating up the charts with his new single “Roses” featuring LaKeith Rasheed. It’s a bonafide radio-friendly single. The song is garnering accolades and airplay on college radio stations and notable mixshows from around the country. The single has all the right ingredients for a banger. And Carvill B is still making an impact with the dynamic visual for his previous single entitled “Change.”