What’s the holiday season without a bit of soul from the Queens? VERZUZ is bringing two icons in Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills to the stage on Thursday, Nov. 18.

A night for the QUEENS!! Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills 🔥 LIVE from LA! 11/18 5PM PT

This special Holiday #VERZUZ is brought to you by #HallmarkMahogany. Use code Sign & Send™, to drop a handwritten note into a real Mahogany card this Holiday Season. pic.twitter.com/x4enN0yfOL — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) November 14, 2021

VERZUZ announced the special holiday edition is brought to fans by Hallmark Mahogany and will allow fans to create a handwritten note into a card for this Holiday season.

Back in the spring, Mills allegedly suggested a battle against Khan. According to Complex, the interest of the VERZUZ team was said to not have been there. Thankfully, that thought has been reversed.

Stephanie Mills and Chaka Khan is one of two battles announced by the VERZUZ platform. Two weeks after the queens take the stage, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are set to go up against Three 6 Mafia.