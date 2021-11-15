On November 10th Pusha T took to Instagram to share some devastating news with his fans about his mother passing away. Pusha shared a slideshow of photos and videos of his mother enjoying precious time with his one-year-old son, Nigel Brixx Thornton, with the caption, “I love you Ma, thank you for sticking around to meet your grand baby… We all are gonna miss you. R.I.P.”

Several hip-hop heavyweights took to the comments section to express their condolences to Pusha and his grieving family. Everyone from Pharrell, Swizz Beatz, 2 Chainz, Don Cannon, Rico Beats, and Slim Thug offered messages of support.

“Rest Mom, Rest. There’s nothing like a mother and I hate the feeling,” wrote The-Dream, who lost his mother when he was just 15. “I could tell immediately why your heart was how it was after I met her. It’s life Im so sorry. Prayers to you and The entire Family, we weep with you LaFamilia.”

“Love you Ms. Mildred,” Pharrell commented on his Instagram post along with three yellow heart emojis, while Wale wrote, “Praying for u bro” and 2 Chainz put, “Sorry for your loss.”

Pusha T also shared an old photo of him, his older brother and fellow Clipse member No Malice, Pharrell, and his late mother on his Instagram Story on Thursday, November 11th.

According to XXL, Mildred Thornton grew up in Virginia Beach and worked at the post office, while her husband, Gene Thorton Sr., worked at a pharmaceutical lab.

Pusha T and No Malice (formerly known as Malice) were both born in the Bronx, New York, before Mildred and Gene moved the family to her childhood home of Virginia Beach, where their sons carved out their rap careers.

In a 2014 interview on Sway In The Morning, King Push recalled the moment his mom discovered he was selling drugs as a youth.

“One time, somebody had owed me some money … Me and a couple guys got into a scuffle, and the guy came back and shot in front of my parent’s home … When my mother came home and she hears about all this, she’s like, ‘What you mean somebody owes you money?’”

“It was very disappointing… My dad, he was blown away and it was one of those things where I could never make them feel that way again.”

The family has not revealed any details surrounding Thornton’s death.