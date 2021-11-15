Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson takes home best doc at the Critics Choice Awards.

Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), is Questlove’s directorial debut. The winning documentary is a story of an all-but-forgotten festival that featured some of music’s biggest names.

The “Questlove Jawn” followed the Harlem Cultural Festival and features rare, unseen footage featuring Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and B.B King from the six-week concert series at Harlem’s Mount Morris Park in 1969.

According to Variety, Summer of Soul also won for best first documentary feature, best editing, best archival documentary and best music documentary. The film took home top prize in each of its six nominated categories.

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards were hosted by Roy Wood Jr. on Sunday at Brooklyn’s BRIC arts and event space.

Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised), is available on Hulu.

Peep the trailer below.

