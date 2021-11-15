Snoop Dogg had a conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience on Friday, November 12th, newly-minted Def Jam Recordings executive Snoop Dogg revealed he just signed Benny to the longtime label.

Griselda Records founders Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn have paid their dues and finally sit among the upper echelon of rap artists. Benny has now inked a new deal with one of Hip Hop’s most iconic labels.

“I’m on Def Jam Records right,” Snoop said. “I’m a creative consultant executive, and just to let you know that it don’t exist no more, I’m going to announce on your show that I just signed Benny The Butcher, and he is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, New York. So that’s showing that there are no more lines to be crossed. We are doing what we’re supposed to be doing. The butcher’s coming.”

Benny The Butcher later confirmed the news on Instagram with a photo of himself signing the contract.

His Caption Read: “A Buffalo n***a the new face of The Legendary @defjam,” he wrote. “signed my major deal finally this for DJ Shay. Griselda x B$F this is BIG…Huge Buffalo we did it again gotta thank @chace_infinite @1978hiphop @hank & Hov of course and the whole @rocnation my Family @westsidegunn @whoisconway @griseldarecords.”

“my team the Sopranos my n***a @bsf_cityboy @therealtonydeniro @jakeamankwaah yo @iamheem and @prettyrickyhyde y’all stock Jus went up with mine. this street shit back on top. big unc @defjamsnoop @snoopdogg I appreciate u OG u kno tht. THE BUTCHER COMIN.”

Benny The Butcher is featured in Snoop Dogg’s most recent video for “Murder Music” featuring Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.

The song comes from Snoop’s forthcoming album, The Algorithm, which is expected to arrive via Def Jam on Friday, November 19th with additional features from Mary J. Blige, Too $hort, Ice Cube, E-40, and more.

