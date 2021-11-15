Soulja Boy recently appeared on Charlamagne’s Tha God’s Honest Truth series and the two reflected on Soulja’s viral appearance on The Breakfast Club, during which he went on a rant about Drake. The clip instantly became a popular meme.

“It was all about Drizzy,” Soulja Boy told Charlamagne. “They caught me off guard with that question. Charla you caught me off guard with that statement.”

Soulja Boy also speaks on his recent beef with Kanye West, which has since been settled. The argument stemmed from Kant West leaving Soulja Boy off of his Album, Donda, and later criticizing the verse he provided for the project during an appearance on Drink Champs.

“Me and Kanye, we’ve worked together over the years– since the beginning of my career, you know?” Soulja explained. “Since I came in as a teenager, we always been in the studio. We always been mutual friends. It’s been a mutual respect in what we do. So he reached out, said he wants me to do the Donda album. We dropped the song. I wasn’t on the album. He dropped the album. I wasn’t on the album.”

Soulja says he would still work with Ye in the future but would want to get a chance to talk to him about what happened with Donda first.