Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams and will make his debut during Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. After his release from the Cleveland Browns, OBJ penned a message to the Cleveland community, which he placed on Twitter.

“Believeland,” Beckham Jr. wrote. “I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms. My goal was always to help bring a championship to the city of Cleveland from the first day I became a member of the Cleveland Browns.

“Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever,” he continued. Dawg Pound, I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much love!”

Advertisement