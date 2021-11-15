The Rock Provides Context to Why He Pees in Bottles During Workouts

The Rock Provides Context to Why He Pees in Bottles During Workouts

When you are an alpha male like The Rock you can pee anywhere, including a water bottle. The People’s Champ and Hollywood’s highest earner has an intense workout regimen and when he needs to relieve his fluid waste, he does so in a water bottle. But it’s not as savage as you think, he has a perfectly good reason.

“It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and you clean when you’re done using it,” he said to Esquire. “These are just bottles that I’m done using, and usually, the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom…It’s just hot, sweaty, and dirty.”

Last week, Vin Diesel has extended an olive branch to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The message, posted to social media, asks his fellow Hollywood Star to return to the Fast & Furious franchise for the final film.

Advertisement

The last Fast film, tentatively titled Fast 10, is set for an April 7, 2023 release. Diesel asks The Rock to “fulfill his destiny” and wrap the series.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” Diesel wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come.

“Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the final that is 10! I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occassion and fulfill your destiny.”

The message follows Tee Rock highlighting a beef between him and Diesel on set, sparked by “tough love.” The Rock told Vanity Fair it was “bullshit.”

“One part of me feels like there’s no way I would dignify any of that bullshit with an answer,” Johnson said. “I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater. And, you know, I came up differently and was raised differently.”