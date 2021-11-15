In case you didn’t know, DaBaby dropped off a new project, Back On My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again. It was his first full release of the year but Timbaland feels the recently uncancelled rapper is not getting any love.

Timbaland would hit Instagram and point out the lack of love and specifically called on Apple to do more.

“Good morning, Good morning, Good morning. I got a question, why don’t I see DaBaby on the front of this Apple page?” Timbaland said. “I need to see that because that album is hard.”

The release is DaBaby’s first drop since the My Brother’s Keeper EP. The new release is six tracks deep and features Kodak Black on “Levels” and 21 Savage on “Sticked Up.”

After getting approval from an LGBTQ organization to return to the Rolling Loud stage, DaBaby is partnering with the mega festival for a new tour.

DaBaby is set to hit the road this fall on the Live Show Killa Tour.

“The show you thought you’d never see again,” DaBaby captioned the post.

The show will kick off in Chicago before making a run of 22 stops through Philly, Detroit, and more.

The Rolling Loud team released the following statement: “Rolling Loud supports second chances and we believe DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience. Everyone is welcome and we look forward to DaBaby’s fans seeing him live.”

Yesterday, one LGBTQ organization has forgiven DaBaby, stating he educated himself on the problems with his comments.

Gwendolyn D. Clemons, CEO of Relationship Unleashed, spoke with TMZ following DaBaby’s Rolling Loud New York performance and detailed she and her organization are in support of the rapper. Clemons revealed DaBaby had meetings with her organization, and additional groups, educating himself on what were the issues with his statements. Among the details discussed was the impact of AIDS in Charlotte. Clemons would also express that the information was received was new to DaBaby.

While issues with DaBaby are settled, Clemons and Relationship Unleashed have not forgiven Chappelle following his comments on The Closer.