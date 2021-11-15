In an exclusive guest appearance on Sole Collector’s weekly sneaker talk and debate show Full Size Run, The L.O.X’s Styles P talks about his toxic relationship with sneakers, what grade he fell in love with sneakers and what lengths resorted to just to have some of his favorite pairs of kicks.

From suede Pumas to the Bird/Magic Converse Cons, The Ghost spoke briefly about some of his favorite sneakers growing up in Yonkers, New York, but what stood out the most in the conversation was Styles admitting that being born to an immigrant mother, money for sneakers was not readily available. Styles reveals that as a youth, he chose selling crack as a means to cop his favorite kicks, going on to say that decision “ruined his life”, but obviously created his lifelong addiction to exclusive kicks.

See the entire Full Size Run interview below.

