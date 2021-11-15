If you went to see The Eternals, a spoiler is incoming, the introduction of Mahershala Ali occurred in the second post-credits scene. Ali will be the second edition of Blade to hit the silver screen, following Wesley Snipes.

Online a fan asked Snipes how he thinks that Ali will do in the role. Snipes offered a simple response “He will do great” with the praying hand emoji.

He will do great 🙏🏿 https://t.co/11PeFroKUY — WS (@wesleysnipes) November 11, 2021

Two years back when Marvel took over San Diego Comic-Con fans were ready for some bombshell announcements, one of them was a reboot of Blade starring Mahershala Ali.

While there was an uproar of excitement from many fans, there was still a pocket that was disappointed the original Blade, Wesley Snipes, would not be reprising the role.

Comicbook.com was able to get a hold to Snipes who releases a statement letting fans know that he is fine with the decision, even though it caught him off guard.

“To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx,” Snipes said. “Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”