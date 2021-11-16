Ever since Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison fans have been trolling his dance moves. Fans have also been begging Bobby Shmurda to release new music and their request were finally answered. Finally being free and coming home to a private jet filled with women and a briefcase presumably filled with cash. It was a celebratory occasion for New York and hip-hop as a whole, but the rapper held off for a few months before releasing new music. People weren’t immediately thrilled by his new music but beyond that, it was Bobby’s dance moves that left many fans confused. During a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, Bobby Shmurda offered a response to those questioning his “zesty” dance moves.

“We be laughin’ at that shit,” Shmurda said as Akademiks explained how his fans always send him videos of Bobby “twerking.” “You talkin’ ’bout the n***as or the girls? You talkin’ ’bout the n***as? It gotta be the n***as… Alright, so those be the n***as that be like, ‘this n***a Bobby takin’ all the bitches, son. This n***a Bobby always fuckin’ on all the bitches.'”

He added, “Why if Chris Brown whine they ain’t say nothin’? Why if Beenie Man whine they don’t say nothin’?”

Akademiks went on to explain that Bobby came into the game with dance moves, which was part of the appeal. However, people are less reluctant to embrace the moves since Shmurda’s always shirtless.

“N***as work out for n***as. When I was up in jail, I seen n***as workin’ out, right? And n***as like, ‘Yeah, son, I’m ready to knock somebody out.’ I be like, ‘this n***a trippin’,'” Bobby explained before mimicking the moves of someone lifting weights. “Get your ass away from me, n***a. I’m ready to knock some p**sy out,” he added.

Check Out The Full Interview Below: