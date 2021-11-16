HBO has acquired Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off, a feature documentary about the skateboarding legend from Mark and Jay Duplass’ Duplass Brothers Productions and director Sam Jones. The film will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in 2022.

The film is a wide-ranging, definitive look at Hawk’s life and iconic career, and his relationship with the sport with which he’s been synonymous for decades. Hawk, born in San Diego, Calif., is a pioneer of modern vertical skating and one of the most influential skateboarders of all time. The documentary features unprecedented access, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with Hawk, and prominent figures in the sport including Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, and Christian Hosoi.

“Sam has managed to make a film that somehow transcends the sport of skating and becomes a unique and very human portrait,” said Mark Duplass. “Can’t wait to share this thing with the world.”

“I’ve been enamored and fascinated with Tony Hawk ever since 1983 when I saw him at the skatepark,” said Jones. “To get to know him as a human being has been the great journey of this film, and to share my love of skating in this way is the culmination of my creative endeavors.”

Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off is directed by Sam Jones and executive produced by Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn and Jay Duplass.