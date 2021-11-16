Virginia Beach-based hip-hop artist Kendall Williams recently just dropped a remix to his already successful single ‘Trap Gospel’. The single features words from Zaytoven and emphatic bars from hip hop legend Project Pat. Pat has a solid discography with records featuring the likes of A$AP Rocky, Pop Smoke, Juicy J, and others.

The feature with Project Pat doesn’t come as a surprise because of the duo’s collab earlier in their career called ‘Geeked Up’. Back then Williams was making music under the name Fast Money and was collabing with names like Juicy J while gaining recognition from Rick Ross and Pusha T. The artist’s career came to a halt when he was arrested for selling drugs in 2013.

Williams has gone on to patch many areas of his life up, now making Christian music and determined to spread positive vibes and energy. “Going through the trial I found God and realized my purpose to share the gospel to the streets I used to sell drugs on,” explained Williams.

The artist mentioned he has been working on more new music, even cooking up a collaboration with Zaytoven. You can listen to the new single here.