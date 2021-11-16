Leon Cole, the adoptive father of R&B star Keyshia Cole has died. According to ET Online, her dad died due to COVID-19 complications.

“With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr.,” the family statement reads. “You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming messages as they deal with the passion of Mr. Leon Cole Jr., due to COVID-19 complications. We appreciate the support for the family around the world.”

Roomies, let’s lift Keyshia Cole in prayer as her father has passed away 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/V7Hyp3JDE1 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 15, 2021

Nearly four months ago, Frankie Lons, Keyshia Cole’s mother passed away. Frankie became a favorite of the public during Cole’s reality show, which created the spinoff series Frankie & Neffie.

Advertisement

TMZ reports Frankie passed away from an overdose at her home in Oakland. Keyshia Cole’s brother Sam revealed Frankie took drugs while partying on her birthday, relapsing on her recovery and leading to the overdose.