Saweetie Served Major Looks in 11 Outfit Changes At The MTV EMA’s

This weekend Saweetie hosted the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday, winning best new artist, performing two songs from her forthcoming album “‘Pretty Bitch Music. And if that wasn’t enough she worked the crowd wearing 11 looks, stunting in everything from sequins and fur, referencing everything from skate culture to Squid Games. Headwraps, headpieces, long ponytails, and Icy Bae’s signature long nails finished each show-stopping look. Let’s take a look at her top fashion and beauty moments of the night.

Accepted the ‘Best New Artist’ award in a purple and gold ensemble and gold headpiece.

Wearing an ombré halter neck Givenchy gown, with plenty of tassles.

Her red wig gave us Rihanna flashbacks.

This futuristic bodysuit and long red ponytail complemented her iced-out microphone.

Saweetie meets ‘Squid Game’-Wearing a deep blue dress with a plunging neckline topping off the look with an ornamental head piece.

GIving old Holywood kind of vibes.

Glowing in all white.

This pink cotton candy gown stole the show in a mathing headpiece and a train for days.

The earrings and sequins bikini added to her “this is how me and the girls do it” kind of vibe

Icy bea goes skateboarding bae in this chilled out look

Stunning in a black lace dress