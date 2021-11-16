Champs Sports and Eastbay have announced a collaboration under the Foot Locker, Inc. family of brands. The two will further inspire and empower high school athletes in their journey on and off the court and field – specifically with new retail experiences and strategic joint offerings over the coming months.

In celebration, Champs Sports x Eastbay and UNINTERRUPTED have come together to announce an exclusive ‘More Than An Athlete’ apparel line featuring a combination of performance and lifestyle product. Items in the basketball-centered collection include hoodies, tees, joggers, and compression pieces as well as accessories such as socks, beanies, and arm sleeves. Prices range from $10 to $30 for accessories and $30 to $80 for apparel, with a limited release varsity jacket at $840. The collection will launch on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 on Eastbay.com and ChampsSports.com, as well as select Champs Sports locations. Future collections will celebrate baseball and football, with drops slated to be released throughout 2022.

“UNINTERRUPTED’S ‘More Than An Athlete’ line and content series perfectly align with our brand philosophy,” said Guy Harkless, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Champs Sports and Eastbay. “With Champs Sports x Eastbay, our goal is to provide young athletes with the tools they need to be successful, and MTAA provides those same athletes with a space to connect with others and learn from their experiences. Together, we hope to support these athletes as they continue to excel on and off the field.”

‘More Than An Athlete Hotline: Varsity Edition’ will launch Monday, November 22, 2021 on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube channel with new episodes rolling out on a monthly basis.

“UNINTERRUPTED’s mission has always been to empower athletes,” said Devin Johnson, Chief Operating Officer, The SpringHill Company. “This partnership with Champs Sports x Eastbay allows us the opportunity to connect with younger athletes through both content and commerce levers. We also want to communicate to all athletes, especially younger ones, that they have the ability to see growth in their becoming, both on and off the court or field.”

You can check out some of the new pieces below.