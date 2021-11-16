A report from TMZ has confirmed that NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham, who won a Super Bowl title with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, was arrested on weapon and drug charges in Florida over the weekend following a routine traffic stop.

A Florida Highway Patrol Officer pulled over Bradham because of the unassigned tags on his 2021 Chevorlet Corvette. Upon a search of the vehicle due to the smell of marijuana, the officer discovered over three pounds of marijuana, ten bags that authorities believed were to be used for distribution and two loaded handguns.

According to the police report, one of the handguns was reported stoled from Missouri and the 32-year-old’s name did not appear in the state registry.

Advertisement

The nine year NFL veteran was charged with has been charged with possessing marijuana with intent to sell, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams; all of which are felonies.

Bradham was released from the Leon County Detention Center after posting $1,000 bond. TheSource.com will update this story as the details develop.