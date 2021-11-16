Stevie J and Faith Evans are reportedly getting a divorce but we can’t tell by the joy they are showing on the beach. The star couple posted a video to Evans Instagram account of Stevie J doing flips in the sun.

“Get us free, bruh!” Evans captioned the post. The message could be a joke or a laugh at reports.

Last week, according to TMZ, Stevie J has filed for divorce from Evans. There were no details about a prenuptial agreement being in place.

The two were married in Las Vegas back in July 2018 in an intimate ceremony in their hotel room.

Back in 2020, Faith Evans was arrested earlier this week after allegedly attacking Stevie J.



Law enforcement stated Faith was arrested around 1 am after cops were called to her home in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. She and Stevie engaged in an article that turned violent.



Police state they were able to see visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face. There are no details as to what the fight was about, but Faith was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence. She was released on bond later in the same day. The felony domestic violence cause against Faith was dropped after Stevie J declined to testify.