Atlanta native and singer-songwriter Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records),cements her status as R&B’s reigning queen, with her sophomore album, Still Over It, becoming her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and smashing her own record for the highest one-week streams for a female-identifying R&B artist in the process. Still Over It pulled 201.1 million streams in its debut week – breaking her own record for the most ever for any female R&B artist and putting her in the company of artists like Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Cardi B.

Still Over It tops the Billboard 200 with 166,000 units, the biggest week for a R&B female act since Beyonce’s Lemonade in 2016, and makes Summer the first female R&B singer to debut at No. 1 on the chart since Solange’s A Seat at The Table in 2016. Further, Still Over It has the most first-week units of any female R&B performer in 2021, the fourth-largest among women of any genre (behind only albums from Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish) and the ninth-biggest start of the year among all albums. The record-shattering streaming sum comes on the heels of Summer’s record-setting week on Apple Music, where she claimed the biggest one-day album streams for a female-identifying act and for an R&B album.