Summer Walker put her all into Still Over It and the fans have responded with impressive first-week numbers.

Walker’s second album tops the Billboard 200, becoming the first No.1 album in her career. Walker’s Still Over It album earned 166,000 equivalent album units in the first week and is the first No. 1 R&B album by a woman on the Billboard 200 in five years. The album is also the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album by a woman. Still Over It is Summer Walker’s third top 10 album on the Billboard 200.

.@IAMSUMMERWALKER lands 18 songs on this week's #Hot100 (1/2):



#13, No Love w/ @sza

#25, Bitter w/ @iamcardib

#33, Ex For A Reason w/ @ThegirlJT

#41, Throw It Away

#44, Reciprocate

#45, Toxic ft. @lildurk

#48, Unloyal w/ @AriLennox

#49, Constant Bulls**t

#50, You Don’t Know Me — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 15, 2021

For the second year in a row, Summer Walker is providing a Christmas Carol. The Still Over It singer recorded a brand-new, Amazon Original cover of Marvin Gaye’s “I Want to Come Home for Christmas” exclusively for Amazon Music.

Advertisement

“Having the opportunity to honor a legend like Marvin Gaye and cover his Christmas song is special to me,” said Summer Walker.

Amazon Music will kick-start the holiday season with a slate of new holiday originals and covers from around the world, which will include Leon Bridges who also recorded a cover from the Prince of Soul, giving Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes” a Texan twist.

You can hear the new release here.