[WATCH] Ashanti Talks About Seeing Nelly For The First Time In Six Years At Verzuz Battle

In an exclusive interview with famed radio host Angie Martinez, Murder Inc. First Lady Ashanti described one of the most memorable moments of the Fat Joe vs. Ja Rule Verzuz battle; seeing her ex-beau Nelly on stage.

The now viral hug between the two formerly involved entertainers was unexpectedly one of the highlights of the Joe vs. Ja battle. Nelly recounts the entire ordeal to Martinez with a funny Fat Joe impression added in for good storytelling.

See the interview below.

