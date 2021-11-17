The man who was called the “QAnon Shamam” during the storming of Capitol Hill, which will forever be known as the “Capitol Hill Riots”, was sentenced to 41 months behind bars for his role in the January 6 insurrection that overshadowed the inauguration of the 46th U.S. President Joe Biden.

Jacob Chansley, was handed down 41 months in federal prison, which isn’t a far stretch from where he is now, being that Chansley has been in federal custody since his arrest. The man who can be seen in footage of the Capitol storming wearing an outrageous, Viking-style outfit struck a deal with prosecutors in which his recommended sentence would fall between 41 and 51 months.

Chansley pled guilty to obstructing an official proceeding before Congress after initially being arrested for being arrested for knowingly entering/remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

The “QAnon Shaman” was an integral figure of the Capitol Hill Riots, one of many who vowed to “take back the country” following the 2020 Presidential Election loss by Former President Donald Trump.