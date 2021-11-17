Irv Gotti Says Ashanti is “Trying to F*ck Me Out of My Masters”

Irv Gotti is not a fan of Ashanti re-recording her first albums. Ashanti sat down with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 and discussed why she is taking her older albums back to the studio.

“The thinking behind that is showing the business side of ownership,” Ashanti said. “And how important it is to own. And once I re-record the first album, [I own it]. When that goes, everything purchased from that moment, I own.”

Ashanti to re-release her debut album in time for getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/9T2g8OBdbT — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 15, 2021

In response, Irv Gotti made sure he shared in Angie Martinez’s Instagram comments that he produced those albums and own the publishing. He would then go on to say that Ashanti is “trying to fuck me out of my Masters.”

“I own all those great Ashanti Albums Angie,” Gotti wrote. “I produced all those great Ashanti albums. So I also own a good portion of the Publishing. What she is trying to do is re record all those great records. And put them out on her label. She can do this under the COVER laws. But she is basically trying to fuck me out of my Masters. And make people decide which album to listen too or stream. Hoping her loyal fans will choose her version.

Gotti would go to promote a series of projects he has coming, including Tales and a Supreme Team movie.