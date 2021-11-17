Kali heats up the momentum behind her viral hit, “MMM MMM” with the release of the remix.

This past weekend Kali announced the remix would feature Big Latto. That was only the set-up for an even bigger announcement to start the week.

“Oh I forgot to tell y’all MONEYBAGG YO on the remix too,” she said in her Instagram caption.

Advertisement

The Atlanta-based rapper initially dropped the single back in June with producer, ATL Jacob. The song instantly made waves, appearing in a number of TikTok and Instagram videos. Now Kali has taken her viral hit to the next level by calling on Moneybagg Yo and Latto.

“JUST DROP DA REMIX TO MMM MMM KNOW I GAVE IT,” said Bagg on his Insta story.

After the ongoing success of her viral hit, the 21-year-old artist lit up the Rolling Loud stages this year in both Miami and New York City.

Fans can be sure to catch Kali in Cali for Rolling Loud California next month as well. Until then check out the “MMM MMM” remix with Moneybagg Yo and Latto.