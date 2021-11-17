Still at the forefront of prison reform, sentencing disparities and wrongful convictions, Kim Kardashian is again leading the fight in gaining a stay of execution for Julius Jones, an Oklahoma man scheduled for execution tomorrow(November 18). Jones maintains that he is innocent of any crime.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously 3-1 to commute his death sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole, which was also recommended back in September at a board hearing. Gov. Kevin Stitt will make a final decision before Jones’ execution date.

Jones is on death row for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, who was shot and killed in front of his sister and two young daughters after buying ice cream. Jones contends that that he was set up by the actual shooter, whom he knows.

Kardashian, who has been seeking clemency for Jones since 2019, took to Twitter, saying, “Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful Stitt will do the right thing. Today Julius’ family and close friends received invites to his execution. I can’t even imagine how they all must be feeling right now.”