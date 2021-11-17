Quavo Stars in New “Fitted Santa” Holiday Campaign for Lids

Quavo is teaming with leading sports retailer Lids for their debut holiday campaign, Fitted Santa.

In the campaign, Quavo takes over Santa’s chair at a Lids store and reads “The Story of Fitted Santa,” where a special hat travels from person to person, delivering holiday season.

In addition to Quavo, Lids will partner with Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller, Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones, and basketball skills trainer Chris Brickley for their Fitted Santa campaign, which will run through Christmas Day.

As part of the Fitted Santa campaign, consumers can get a custom Fitted Santa “FS” pin with any $50+ purchase (in-store only) or a Fitted Santa design custom embroidered on a hat of their choice, available at any Lids store with a Custom Zone. Customers will also have the opportunity to enter to win exclusive Lids prizes in stores, including a chance to win free hats for a year.

Quavo’s starring role in the Fitted Santa campaign follows his signing with Lids as a partner in 2019 and debut his Atlanta Braves hat collaboration this past summer.