Former football great Brett Favre is among 14 individuals and entities whose names have been turned over to the Mississippi Attorney General’s office for collection of misspent welfare funds.

According to State Auditor Shad White, those on the list were submitted to the Attorney General for either incomplete or non-payment of monies allegedly embezzled from the State Department of Human Services.

They are in charge of enforcing the demands. My team has now forwarded the unpaid demands to the AG’s office. My understanding is the AG and the Department of Human Services have given authority to a private attorney to recoup the misspent money. — Shad White (@shadwhite) November 16, 2021

Favre was named in a Mississippi audit in 2020 after he accepted $1.1 million from the federal government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

That mistake was part of a more than $94 million embezzlement scandal of improperly spent federal money in the state.

2016’s Hall of Famer initially said that he made the appearances, but that he didn’t know where the money had come from and repaid $500,000 of it. He also said he would return the remaining $600,000 in installments.

Reportedly Auditor Shad White said Favre paid the $600,000 to the auditor’s office but still owes $228,000 in interest payments.

Considered the largest welfare fraud scheme in Mississippi history, a recent audit found that more than 77-million dollars had been misspent or stolen.

Brett Favre could now face criminal charges for the missed payment.

