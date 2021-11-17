The NBA has announced its second annual NBA Jersey Day set for Dec. 14. The league is encouraging fans around the world to show their love by rocking their favorite NBA jersey. Fans are encouraged to celebrate the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League.

To participate:

Share a photo of yourself, your friends or family in an NBA jersey on social media.

Use the hashtag #NBAJerseyDay.

Tag your favorite teams and players.

In recognition of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season, fans are encouraged to represent the players and teams – both past and present – who have entertained and inspired them throughout the league’s history. This year’s celebration will coincide with the New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors game at 7 p.m. ET and the Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers game at 10 p.m. ET as part of TNT’s doubleheader on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Dec. 14 also features matchups between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, and the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls.

Earlier this month, Nike unveiled the 2021-22 NBA City Edition Uniforms that invite a new generation of fans to the league. You can see the collection here.