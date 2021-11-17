Nick Cannon’s talk show welcomed in Charlamagne Tha God on Tuesday. During CTG’s visit, Nick asked about the promotion of mental health from Uncle Charla.

“To see you evolve and probably one of the most important things I see you do is talk about mental health,” Nick said. “You talk about your own journey. Is that what spawned a lot of the growth and do you see the growth?”

Charlamagne answered, “Yeah, it was intentional for me because around 2015/2016, I was losing my mind. I just didn’t want to go crazy. That was literally my mindset. I don’t know what led Chappelle to do what he did back in the day, what led Lauryn Hill to do what she did, Andre 3000.”

You can hear it from Charlamagne below.