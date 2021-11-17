At this year’s the Range Rover Leadership Summit, actor and Fugees founder Wyclef Jean made a guest appearance at the event and even tossed it up with the company’s CEO Joe Eberhardt at the Edition Hotel afterparty in WeHo.

Things must’ve gotten a little too exciting because Eberhardt ended up on Wyclef’s shoulders, which wasn’t strong enough to hold up the Rang Rover CEO, who ended up falling forward off the singer/rapper’s shoulders. The result? The party ended early for Eberhardt, who left the festivities because of an unknown injury. See the fall below.