Law enforcement officers in Memphis, TN confirm the shot and killing of Young Dolph Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 17), Fox 13 confirms.

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

Dolph was shot and killed outside of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, a place he would visit when he was in his hometown. The store’s owner, Maurice Hill, says someone drove up and shot Dolph, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., outside the store around 1 p.m.

