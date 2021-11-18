Silk Sonic has released their An Evening With Silk Sonic album and aims to keep the party going. The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will host a limited radio series on Apple Music debuting Wednesday, November 17th at 7p PT/10p ET.

Over the course of four one-hour episodes, the pair feature Silk Sonic-inspired sets of all of their favorite records, ranging from old-school hits to R&B jams, hip-hop, funk, disco, and everything in between.

During the hour there will be surprise guests and will be co-hosted by Bootsy Collins.

“Apple Music asked us to host a radio show to talk about the album. We had so much fun that we’ve decided to retire from music and become full time radio personalities,” said Bruno Mars. “We want to thank Apple Music for helping us find our new calling. Goodbye cruel world of music. Hello radio. See you at the top.”

“When we come together on those rare instances when the clouds open and the stars unite, we go as Silk Sonic,” adds Anderson .Paak. “It’s been a long time coming, but it’s never too late to turn it around, and speaking of never too late, I think we right on time.”

Hear An Evening With Silk Sonic Radio live for free Wednesdays at 7p PT / 10p ET on Apple Music 1: apple.co/_SilkSonicRadio