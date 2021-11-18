Chris Tucker may want a Friday to come around to make up the difference in what he owes the Internal Revenue Service. ET reports Tucker owes $9.6 million to the IRS in back taxes, penalties and interest and now they are taking the star to court.

In a lawsuit, Tucker is facing questions about finances stretching back to 2002 in the peak of his career. The lawsuit states Tucker was “one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.”

Chris Tucker previously attempted to pay off his debt. ET states Tucker set up three monthly installment plans but they all fell through for various reasons.

In 2002, the IRS claims Tucker owed around $4.6 million, but only reported and paid half, which he also did in 2006. In 2008, the IRS alleges that he only paid $127,169 but owed $2.4 million. In 2010, Tucker only paid $4,642 of the $481,552 he owed.

“Since the dates of assessment described above, interest, penalties, and statutory additions have accrued and will continue to accrue as provided by law,” the IRS stated.