Dave Chappelle Responds To The Canceling Of Unveiling Ceremony In His Name At Old HS

After the news that Duke Ellington School For The Performing Arts in Washington D.C., the school from which famed comedian Dave Chappelle graduated, uninvited him from. a fundraiser at the school, many people wondered how Chappelle felt about being rejected by his alma mater. As always, The Half Baked star takes it all in comedic stride.

In response to the faculty at Duke Ellington uninviting him, Chappelle addressed the school’s move during a 15-minute stand-up in Indianapolis this past weekend(November 12), jokingly saying, “They’re canceling stuff I didn’t even want to do,” Chappelle said. “If you think you’re mad at me — remember, I didn’t disinvite you from anything.”

Last week, the school called off the fundraiser, citing that several students stated that they were “uncomfortable” supporting Chappelle following his highly controversial Netflix special The Closer.

“As a learning institution that champions inclusivity, diversity, equity and belonging, we care deeply about protecting the well-being and dignity of every member of our student body, faculty and community,” the school said in an official statement posted on their website.

The statement added, “We also believe moving forward with the event, originally scheduled for November 23, 2021, without first addressing questions and concerns from members of the Ellington community, would be a missed opportunity for a teachable moment.”

Ironically, the fundraiser was scheduled for Nov. 23 to unveil a new theater that was planned to be named after the comedian.