As previously reported, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to shine light and bring justice to the case of Julius Jones, the Oklahoma man scheduled to be executed today(November 18). Kim K’s mission was successful, as Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted Jones’ sentence from death to life in prison without the possibility of parole just hours before he was scheduled to die.

“After prayerful consideration and reviewing materials presented by all sides of this case, I have determined to commute Julius Jones’ sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.,” Stitt announced today.

Sittt’s stipulations to Jones’ commutation is that he ever be eligible to apply for or be considered for a commutation, pardon, or parole for the rest of his life.

Earlier this month and back in September, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board suggested that Jones be eligible for parole immediately, as Jones has already spent two decades behind bars for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell in front of his sister and two daughters. Jones contends his innocence and says his co-defendant shot Howell, but framed him for the shooting.