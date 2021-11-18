2K today announced the third annual ‘2K Beats: The Search’ to discover new musical talent in partnership with SoundCloud, a next-generation music entertainment company. The global music search kicks off on November 17* and is calling for artists to submit their original music for the opportunity to have their songs heard by NBA® 2K22 players from all over the world.

“The NBA 2K soundtrack has evolved in recent years as a true platform for music discovery, where our players can experience tracks from new and aspiring musicians to some of the biggest global superstars out there,” said David Kelley, Senior Manager of Global Partnerships and Music Licensing at 2K. “This year, we are collaborating with SoundCloud, a top discovery platform for independent music and a leader in the industry as one of the most artist forward platforms out there. By joining forces with them, NBA 2K is looking to inspire these artists to create new music that has an impact and gives them the potential opportunity to be heard by millions of our players. We’ve seen incredibly diverse and amazing talent uncovered through ‘2K Beats: The Search’ already, and we can’t wait to hear what’s next.”

“SoundCloud’s role in breaking music and connecting a young, diverse, and influential community of artists and fans is unrivaled. Coupled with the NBA 2K soundtrack, a top place to uncover what’s new in music, ‘2K Beats: The Search’ offers artists on SoundCloud an incredible opportunity to reach a wider audience and engage with new fanbases,” said Shauna Alexander, Global Vice President of Brand Partnerships at SoundCloud. “This is the perfect first of many opportunities to collaborate on expanding avenues for new music discovery for both SoundCloud and NBA 2K.”

Advertisement

Emerging artists can submit their original music to 2K and SoundCloud on the official ‘2K Beats: The Search’ website, and SoundCloud Repost artists can submit through the Pitch to Partners tab. Additionally, to get even more visibility for their music, aspiring artists can tag @NBA2K and @SoundCloud with #2KBeatsTheSearch on social media. Winning artists will be added to the NBA 2K22 soundtrack in 2022.

Follow @NBA2K and @SoundCloud on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.