Two Of Three Men Convicted In The Assassination Of Malcolm X Set To Be Exonerated

Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X – El-Hajj El Malik Shabazz are set to be exonerated. This follows a new review by the Manhattan DA’s office in New York City.

A 22-month investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s Office and attorneys for the men uncovered new evidence of their innocence, including FBI documents, was withheld at trial.

Muhammad A. Aziz and the late Khalil Islam are expected to be exonerated from the assassination as Manhattan’s top prosecutor moves to clear their names on Thursday.

The news follows a 2020 Netflix documentary, Who Killed Malcolm X? which cast doubt on the guilt of Muhammad Aziz, also known as Norman 3X Butler, as well as Khalil Islam, then known as Thomas 15X Johnson.

Aziz and Islam, members of the Nation of Islam, were sentenced to life in prison a year later alongside Mujahid Abdul Halim, then known as Talmadge Hayer and Thomas Hagan.

Mujahid Halim, who was freed on parole in 2010, has admitted to his participation in the murder, has always said the other two men weren’t involved.

Islam was paroled in 1987 and died in 2009, while Aziz was paroled in 1985 and remains alive.

The Innocence Project is working with both men’s attorneys and DA Cy Vance.

Suspicion and speculation that the FBI and NYPD had mishandled the case has finally been proven. Vance’s team has rooted out FBI documents that was available at the time of the trial but was withheld from the defense and prosecution.

Malcolm X, one of the most prolific and powerful voices in the fight against racism in the world was assassinated on stage, February 21,1965 in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan, at the Audubon Ballroom.

His wife, Betty Shabazz, and four children were in the crowd.

